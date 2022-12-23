Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

Other activities including concerts will still go ahead, city officials say

No fireworks displays to count down to the New Year will be held in Pattaya this year, city officials have announced. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Pattaya Municipality has announced the cancellation of fireworks planned as part of its New Year countdown activities from Dec 29-31. The city did not give reasons for the change in plans.

However, a number of organisations in recent days have announced cancellations or modifications of year-end celebrations. Many have said they made the decisions out of respect for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who remains unconscious in hospital after collapsing in Nakhon Ratchasima on Dec 15.

Other events in Pattaya including concerts and booths will remain unchanged in order to promote spending and other economic activity, municipal authorities added.

Fireworks had been planned at the Pattaya pier from Dec 29-31 and on Koh Lan on Dec 31.

In years past, fireworks have been a highlight of New Year celebrations in the resort city in Chon Buri.