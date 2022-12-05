Underground walkways in Old Town

Na Phra Lan Tunnel is ready to link you up with historical sites in Bangkok's old town. Tucked away under the areas around Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace, the 90-metre-long pedestrian tunnel is where you can cool off from the heat in waiting areas while absorbing history lessons from exhibitions. Four exits take you to different historical landmarks, including Sanam Luang and Wang Lang Pier (Tha Prachan) on exit 1; the Fine Arts Department on exit 2; Bangkok City Pillar Shrine on exit 3; and the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram) on exit 4. (Video by Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Published: 14:51