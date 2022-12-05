Preserving Lop Buri's unique soft-prepared chalk

Hin Song Kon village in Lop Buri province is home to a unique soft-prepared chalk that has been used for centuries in various applications, from medicine to polishing silverware. However, the production of this chalk is at risk due to several factors, including the economic downturn and lack of government support. With the current generation aging and no one to continue the tradition, the village is calling for help to preserve this national treasure and keep Lop Buri's slogan alive for generations to come. (Video: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Published: 12:09