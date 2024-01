People visit Wat Boromracha Kanchanapisek Anusorn, a Chinese temple commonly as Wat Leng Noei Yi 2, to take part in a ritual to disple bad luck from their lives and pray for prosperity for the year. The ritual is a part of activities which are traditionally carried out right after the new year. Many observe a tradition called kae chong -- which means "neutralising misfortunes" -- to ensure good luck in the coming months, and avoid pi chong, or the "cursed year".