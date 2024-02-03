Couples as well as singles and families get together on the Rama IX Bridge in Bangkok to join "Luck Lock Love" - a special event to celebrate the month of love. Visitors can enjoy a breathtaking overlooking view of the Chao Phraya River from the iconic bridge but also a food fair, street show and live entertainment. They can also bring their own lock and use it on the bridge to strengthen their love or pay respect to Buddha's relic for luck. The activities are organised by the Expressway Authority of Thailand to mark the 111th anniversary of the Transport Ministry.

Luck Lock Love on the bridge

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 24 Feb 2024

