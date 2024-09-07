<p >Mitree Chitinunda, a radiologic technologist at the Faculty of Dentistry at Chulalongkorn University, has gained recognition for his creative hair designs during various festivals and in honour of individuals who have brought fame to Thailand. Recently, he showcased his talent by creating a stunning likeness of Thai wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo, who won gold at the Paris Paralympic Games. </p>

<p >The hair artist also has a message for all Paralympic athletes: "I would like to express my support for all the Paralympic athletes. No matter what medal you win, you are all heroes to every Thai person." </p>

Thai hair artist honours Paralympic champion with creative tribute

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 7 Sep 2024

