Names given to Thailand's new twin elephants

Meet Thailand's new four-legged twins, elephant calves born at the Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya. The male calf has been royally named "Plai Sanpalak Sophon," and the female "Phang Sakhonlak Sophit". They were born on July 7 to mother Phang Chamchuri, 36, and father Plai Siam, 29.

Now three months old, they were officially named last Friday, Oct 4, at an event celebrating His Majesty the King's sixth cycle birthday on July 28 this year.

The announcement said they are Thailand's first registered twin elephants.