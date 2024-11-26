Lop Buri Monkey Festival 2024

Lop Buri annual monkey buffet festival is where tourists provide food to feed the primates. This event happens every last Sunday of November. But with fewer primates due to recent measures to control the number of Lop Buri monkeys and prevent them from fighting for food and territory, more than 2,000 monkeys were relocated to nearby sanctuaries to sterilized and put in proper enclosures. Let's see how the annual money buffet festival is in 2024. (Video by Jetjaras Na Ranong & presented by Nannalin Tiengtae)