Soaring traditions

Flying kites used to be a popular activity enjoyed during summer. However, with fewer open spaces this activity has been slowly disappearing. Fortunately, Iconsiam has collaborated with the Ministry of Culture, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Association of Thai and International Kites to organise “Iconsiam Thailand’s Kite Festival 2024”. The event takes place at River Park in Iconsiam, next to the Chao Phraya River. It runs at River Park in Iconsiam until April 8. Admission is free.