Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal

Adults-only website OnlyFans has made aspiring porn stars rich and celebrities richer. But a Reuters investigation found a darker side. More than 120 people have complained to U.S. police agencies that they were featured in the site’s sexually explicit content without their consent, including a woman who says a video of her brutal rape was sold on OnlyFans. Linda So's report contains graphic language, details and images which some viewers may find distressing. - REUTERS