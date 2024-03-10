Adults-only website OnlyFans has made aspiring porn stars rich and celebrities richer. But a Reuters investigation found a darker side. More than 120 people have complained to U.S. police agencies that they were featured in the site’s sexually explicit content without their consent, including a woman who says a video of her brutal rape was sold on OnlyFans. Linda So's report contains graphic language, details and images which some viewers may find distressing. - REUTERS

VIDEO

SECTION

Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal

Adults-only website OnlyFans has made aspiring porn stars rich and celebrities richer. But a Reuters investigation found a darker side. More than 120 people have complained to U.S. police agencies that they were featured in the site’s sexually explicit content without their consent, including a woman who says a video of her brutal rape was sold on OnlyFans. Linda So's report contains graphic language, details and images which some viewers may find distressing. - REUTERS

Published: 14 Mar 2024

MOST POPULAR

Heavy rains flood streets, disrupt traffic in Dubai

Heavy rains flood streets, disrupt traffic in Dubai

10 Mar 2024
Heavy rains flood streets, disrupt traffic in Dubai
Heavy rains flood streets, disrupt traffic in Dubai
Masked dance at World Heritage site

Masked dance at World Heritage site

10 Mar 2024
Masked dance at World Heritage site
Masked dance at World Heritage site
Taylor Swift deal is 'not hostile' says Singapore PM

Taylor Swift deal is 'not hostile' says Singapore PM

5 Mar 2024
Taylor Swift deal is 'not hostile' says Singapore PM
Taylor Swift deal is 'not hostile' says Singapore PM
Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage

Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage

6 Mar 2024
Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage
Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage
Luck Lock Love on the bridge

Luck Lock Love on the bridge

24 Feb 2024
Luck Lock Love on the bridge
Luck Lock Love on the bridge

LATEST

Italy plans 'unparalleled' prison protest crackdown

Italy plans 'unparalleled' prison protest crackdown

14 Mar 2024
Italy plans 'unparalleled' prison protest crackdown
Italy plans 'unparalleled' prison protest crackdown
Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal

Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal

14 Mar 2024
Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal
Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal
US House to vote Wednesday on TikTok crackdown

US House to vote Wednesday on TikTok crackdown

14 Mar 2024
US House to vote Wednesday on TikTok crackdown
US House to vote Wednesday on TikTok crackdown
Authorities deal with aftermath of deadly China blast

Authorities deal with aftermath of deadly China blast

14 Mar 2024
Authorities deal with aftermath of deadly China blast
Authorities deal with aftermath of deadly China blast
Ayutthaya celebrates National Elephant Day

Ayutthaya celebrates National Elephant Day

13 Mar 2024
Ayutthaya celebrates National Elephant Day
Ayutthaya celebrates National Elephant Day