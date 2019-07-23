Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
S. Korea says fired warning shots at Russian military jet
World

S. Korea says fired warning shots at Russian military jet

published : 23 Jul 2019 at 11:45

writer: AFP

The South Korean air force deployed multiple F-15k and F-16k jets to intercept the Russian plane and fired flares after sending a message to the aircraft.
The South Korean air force deployed multiple F-15k and F-16k jets to intercept the Russian plane and fired flares after sending a message to the aircraft.

SEOUL: South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday after it violated the country's airspace off its east coast.

The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.

The first violation occurred just after 9am (7am Bangkok) and lasted three minutes.

The plane returned half an hour later, breaching the airspace for four minutes this time, the South's military said.

In response, the Air Force deployed multiple F-15k and F-16k jets to intercept the plane and fired flares after sending a message to the aircraft.

The official said it was the first time a Russian plane has violated South Korean airspace, adding that the military was investigating the matter.

The encounter occurred near the easternmost islets of Dokdo, disputed islands controlled by the South but claimed by Japan, the military said.

Seoul's defence ministry plans to lodge a protest to Russian officials later in the day.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Korea fires warning shots at Russian warplane

SEOUL: South Korean air force jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots after a Russian military plane briefly violated South Korea's airspace twice on Tuesday, Seoul officials said, in the first such incident between the countries.

16:00
Thailand

Health dept warns against penis jabs

The Department of Health Service Support has warned against the perils of unauthorised injections intended to enlarge penis sizes, saying the injections can cause severe infections and cancer.

15:54
Thailand

Pheu Thai launches 'Pheu Thai Plus' group

The opposition Pheu Thai Party has launched a new political group, "Pheu Thai Plus", which it says brings members of three generations together to work together for the public good.

15:40