Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
US ends visa-free entry for visitors to North Korea
World

US ends visa-free entry for visitors to North Korea

published : 6 Aug 2019 at 13:45

writer: AFP

The change will affect tens of thousands of people from visa waiver countries who have gone to the North as tourists or for other purposes in recent years. (AFP photo)
The change will affect tens of thousands of people from visa waiver countries who have gone to the North as tourists or for other purposes in recent years. (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON: The United States government government on Monday revoked visa-free entry rights to the US for foreigners who have visited North Korea in the past eight years, potentially dealing a new blow to the isolated country's nascent tourist industry.

The US allows citizens of 38 countries — including South Korea, Japan and France — to enter for up to 90 days without a visa under a waiver programme.

But visitors who have travelled to eight countries including North Korea since March 1, 2011 are "no longer eligible", details posted Monday on the US Customs and Border Protection website showed, and they will have to apply for tourist or business visas.

The other seven countries — most of them in the Middle East — were already on the exclusion list.

The change will affect tens of thousands of people from visa waiver countries who have gone to the North as tourists or for other purposes in recent years.

It will also put a damper on South Korean President Moon Jae-in's hopes of promoting cross-border tourism projects for his citizens to visit their nuclear-armed neighbour.

South Korean media put the spotlight on top business leaders including Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong who were part of Moon's delegation to Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September.

A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment.

US citizens have been banned from visiting North Korea since 2017, a measure introduced after an American student detained in Pyongyang was released in a coma and died a few days later.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Vietnam police disperse protest at Chinese embassy over S. China Sea

HANOI: Vietnamese police on Tuesday broke up a brief protest outside the Chinese embassy in Hanoi against Beijing's maritime survey of an offshore block in the southeast Asian nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a Reuters witness said.

15:06
World

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.

14:45
Thailand

'Same old group'

The army chief (pictured) links the Bangkok bombings to political violence during previous Asean summits, as DPM Prawit speaks vaguely of progress and arrests in the investigation.

13:57