Body of Princess Buppha Devi cremated

King Norodom Sihamoni honors deceased Princess Norodom Buppha Devi during her last funeral procession in Phnom Penh on Sunday. (Khmer Times photo)

The body of Princess Norodom Buppha Devi was cremated in a grand ceremony on Monday in front of Botum pagoda in Phnom Penh.

King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Monineath Sihanouk along with senior government officials, armed forces, monks and citizens participated in the ceremony, the Khmer Times reported.

People join the procession of Princess Norodom Buppha Devi’s funeral in Phnom Penh. (Khmer Times photo)

Princess Buppha Devi passed away at the age of 76 last week at a Bangkok hospital.

Chab Chamroeun Tola, 31, a student of Princess Buppha Devi, said that the loss of the princess is like the loss of her mother.

“I don’t know how to describe my feeling now,” she said.

Princess Buppha Devi was former director of the Royal Ballet and former minister of culture and fine arts.

Her body was returned to the kingdom and placed in Botum pagoda in Phnom Penh since last week.