Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippine senator urges probe into Chinese 'threat' to power grid
World

Philippine senator urges probe into Chinese 'threat' to power grid

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 14:37

writer: Reuters

A pylon of high-tension electricity power lines is seen in Bordeaux, France, Sept 17, 2019. A senator in the Philippines urged lawmakers on Tuesday to investigate China's access to its power grid. (Reuters file photo)
A pylon of high-tension electricity power lines is seen in Bordeaux, France, Sept 17, 2019. A senator in the Philippines urged lawmakers on Tuesday to investigate China's access to its power grid. (Reuters file photo)

MANILA: A senator in the Philippines urged lawmakers on Tuesday to investigate China's access to its power grid, warning of a security threat and possible sabotage due to its stake in the nation's only transmission firm.

Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution warning of Chinese-engineered power and internet outages and interference in elections if safeguards remained absent, citing confirmation last week from a Philippine power executive that a "hostile third party" had the ability to cause blackouts.

Beijing and US ally Manila have a long history of mistrust, despite Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's pursuit of warmer ties with China, largely concerning disputes in the South China Sea. Opinion polls consistently show Filipinos consider China an untrustworthy neighbour.

Ties were at their worst under the previous administration, when the Philippines infuriated China by seeking international arbitration over the conduct of its coastguard and its transformation of submerged reefs into de facto military installations.

Hontiveros said a country capable of aggression should not have the means to destabilise a neighbour "with the flick of a switch".

"Imagine a foreign country, which is an unrepentant trespasser and aggressor in our seas and territories, controlling our national electricity grid," Hontiveros said in a statement.

"It could sabotage our elections, shut down our access to television, the internet and other communication technologies, cause the collapse of our economy and undermine our national security," she said.

China's embassy in Manila did not respond immediately to a request for comment. There are no publicly known instances in the Philippines, or government accusations, of Chinese interference in its utilities.

Concern about China's involvement in the power grid was first raised on Thursday during the energy department's 2020 budget hearing in the Senate.

It also comes amid warnings by minority lawmakers that China Telecom's joint venture with Dennis Uy, a tycoon close to Duterte, could be a "Trojan horse" for espionage. The consortium recently won approval to install communications equipment on Philippine army bases.

China's State Grid Corporation owns a 40% share in a consortium called the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, which in 2008 won a 25-year-franchise.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Hyundai to invest $1.55bn in first Indonesia car plant

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary deal to build a new factory in Indonesia, which would be its first car plant in Southeast Asia and a crack at Japanese rivals that dominate the market.

15:41
Business

Analysts raise Asian firms' 2020 earnings forecasts

Analysts have raised their estimates for Asian firms' 2020 earnings, data showed, as hopes of a Sino-US trade deal as well as expected recovery in economic growth backed by central bank easing measures bolstered sentiment.

14:48
World

Four dead, several injured as powerful earthquake rocks Albania

TIRANA: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania early Tuesday killing four people, according to officials and local media, and sparking panic in the capital Tirana and other cities.

14:45