Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines seizes huge drugs stash, arrests Chinese
World

Philippines seizes huge drugs stash, arrests Chinese

published : 27 Nov 2019 at 18:02

writer: Associated Press

FILE PHOTO: Veiled protesters, mostly relatives of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings, display placards during a protest outside the Philippine military and police camps, following a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution in Geneva that included calls for greater scrutiny in the country in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs, July 17, 2019 in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP file photo)
FILE PHOTO: Veiled protesters, mostly relatives of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings, display placards during a protest outside the Philippine military and police camps, following a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution in Geneva that included calls for greater scrutiny in the country in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs, July 17, 2019 in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP file photo)

MANILA: Philippine police have arrested a suspected Chinese drug trafficker and seized from him one of this year's largest stashes of illegal drugs.

Police say more than 370 kilogrammes of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 2.5 billion pesos (1.5 billion baht) were discovered in the in suburban Makati city apartment of Liu Chao, who was arrested.

National police spokesman Brig Gen Bernard Banac said Wednesday that two Filipinos allegedly working as Liu's drug dealers were later separately arrested with 17 more than kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Thousands of drug suspects have died in purported clashes with police under President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug crackdown. The campaign has drawn international condemnation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Expressway toll payments by 'touch' credit card next year

Motorists will be able to use credit cards to pay toll fees next year, starting with the Kanchanapisek expressway in January, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced on Wednesday.

18:34
Business

Carrie Lam visit will bolster HK investment

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Thursday to reinforce cooperation with Thailand on economic matters as well as innovation, creativity, finance, human resources development and startups.

18:33
Thailand

Norwegian ends long-haul flights to Thailand

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to Thailand and the United States from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

18:23