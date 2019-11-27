Philippines seizes huge drugs stash, arrests Chinese

MANILA: Philippine police have arrested a suspected Chinese drug trafficker and seized from him one of this year's largest stashes of illegal drugs.

Police say more than 370 kilogrammes of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 2.5 billion pesos (1.5 billion baht) were discovered in the in suburban Makati city apartment of Liu Chao, who was arrested.

National police spokesman Brig Gen Bernard Banac said Wednesday that two Filipinos allegedly working as Liu's drug dealers were later separately arrested with 17 more than kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Thousands of drug suspects have died in purported clashes with police under President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug crackdown. The campaign has drawn international condemnation.