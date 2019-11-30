Section
Facebook posts first 'correction' in Singapore
World

Facebook posts first 'correction' in Singapore

City-state invokes new fake news law to request notice on user's post

published : 30 Nov 2019 at 12:45

writer: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Facebook issued its first correction notice on a user’s post at the request of the Singapore government on Saturday, according to the notice seen by Reuters.

The government said on Friday that it ordered Facebook to publish a correction on a user’s social media post under a new “fake news” law, raising fresh questions about how the company will adhere to government requests to regulate content.

“Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information,” the notice said.

The notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text, but it could not be seen by other users inside and outside the country.

The Singapore government said on Friday it had instructed Facebook to publish a correction notice on a Nov 23 post.

“As required by Singapore law, Facebook applied a label to these posts, which were determined by the Singapore Government to contain false information,” a spokesperson for Facebook said in an emailed statement.

“As it is early days of the law coming into effect, we hope the Singapore government’s assurances that it will not impact free expression will lead to a measured and transparent approach to implementation.”

