19 dead in Siberian bus plunge

This photo provided by dtp38rus shows a bus that plunged from a bridge onto the frozen Kuenga River, about 4,900 kilometres east of Moscow, 60 kilometres from Sretensk, Russia, on Sunday. (AP photo)

MOSCOW: Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometres east of Moscow.

Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.