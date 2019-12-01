19 dead in Siberian bus plunge
published : 1 Dec 2019 at 17:01
updated: 1 Dec 2019 at 18:56
writer: Associated Press
MOSCOW: Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.
Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.
Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometres east of Moscow.
Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.
- Keywords
- bus
- authorities pic
- bus accident
- bus crash