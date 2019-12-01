Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
19 dead in Siberian bus plunge
World

19 dead in Siberian bus plunge

published : 1 Dec 2019 at 17:01

updated: 1 Dec 2019 at 18:56

writer: Associated Press

This photo provided by dtp38rus shows a bus that plunged from a bridge onto the frozen Kuenga River, about 4,900 kilometres east of Moscow, 60 kilometres from Sretensk, Russia, on Sunday. (AP photo)
This photo provided by dtp38rus shows a bus that plunged from a bridge onto the frozen Kuenga River, about 4,900 kilometres east of Moscow, 60 kilometres from Sretensk, Russia, on Sunday. (AP photo)

MOSCOW: Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometres east of Moscow.

Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Rocky road ahead for Merkel after ally loses shock vote

BERLIN: Angela Merkel faces a rocky political road ahead as she battles to hang on until 2021 as German chancellor, after her junior coalition partner SPD elected a left-leaning leadership duo.

18:45
Business

Hong Kong guest houses transform into love hotels to survive protest slump

Kenneth Lee Wai-Lin has been putting a smile on the faces of Hong Kong's guest house owners who have been reeling from losses since mainland Chinese tourists stopped visiting the city earlier this year because of strong anti-China sentiment and the increasingly violent anti-government protests.

18:40
World

British PM vows tougher prison sentences after London attack

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.

18:32