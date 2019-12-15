Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia welcomes 13 newborn Irrawaddy dolphins this year
World

Cambodia welcomes 13 newborn Irrawaddy dolphins this year

published : 15 Dec 2019 at 18:05

writer: Khmer Times

An Irrawaddy dolphin traverses the Mekong River in Cambodia. (Khmer Times photo)
An Irrawaddy dolphin traverses the Mekong River in Cambodia. (Khmer Times photo)

Cambodian has welcomed 13 newborn Irrawaddy dolphins in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces so far this year, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

WWF has said in a report its research team spotted the latest calf during an expedition to the Kampi dolphin pool in Kratie’s Sambok village, the Khmer Times reported.

“This new dolphin calf was the 13th to be recorded from January to December 2019…six were recorded in Stung Treng province and seven were recorded in Kratie,” it said, adding there are now more than 100 dolphins in the kingdom.

Pav Kimhort, chief of joint staff of Chetr Borei district police, said on Thursday his forces collaborated with WWF and fishery administration officials to regularly patrol dolphin habitats.

“Some people in the area still do not understand the importance of dolphins in the Mekong river,” Capt Kimhort said. “Illegal fishing is often committed and it threatens the lives of dolphins.”

He said people in communities must help protect dolphins so they are no longer endangered, noting many tourists will come to see them.

Eng Cheasan, director-general of the local fisheries administration, could not be reached for comment.

Cheasan recently said a dozen dolphins were born in 2015, 11 in 2016, nine in 2017 and another nine last year.

The Irrawaddy dolphin is a red-listed species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to its rarity.

The existence of these dolphins in the Kingdom is undermined by illegal fishing and the construction of hydropower dams across the Mekong river.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodia welcomes 13 newborn Irrawaddy dolphins this year

Cambodian has welcomed 13 newborn Irrawaddy dolphins in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces so far this year, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

18:05
World

Chinese TV pulls Arsenal match after player’s criticism

SINGAPORE: English Premier League soccer team Arsenal Football Club Plc is already facing repercussions after one of its star players made critical comments about the treatment of the Uighur minority in China.

17:05
Business

China delays tariffs on US autos, other goods in trade deal

China's government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on US-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.

16:48