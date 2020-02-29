Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korea reports 594 more virus cases, total 2,931
World

Korea reports 594 more virus cases, total 2,931

published : 29 Feb 2020 at 08:39

writer: AFP

People wait in line to buy face masks in front of a store at Dongseongro shopping district in Daegu, South Korea, on Thursday. (AFP photo)
People wait in line to buy face masks in front of a store at Dongseongro shopping district in Daegu, South Korea, on Thursday. (AFP photo)

South Korea confirmed 594 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 2,931 infections with three additional deaths.

More than 90% of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Three women in the Daegu area died of the illness, taking the national toll to 16, the statement added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad will stand for prime minister on behalf of the former ruling coalition, he said on Saturday, less than a week after he quit and plunged the country into political turmoil.

11:50
World

Fifa warns coronavirus could postpone international matches

BELFAST:- Fifa president Gianni Infantino has refused to rule out postponing international football matches in response to the escalating global threat of the coronavirus.

11:45
Thailand

New centre to help seize ill-gotten drug gang gains

The Justice Ministry has set up a new centre to seize drug-related assets as part of an effort to stamp out drug syndicates.

09:01