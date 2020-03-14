Virus Update: US declares emergency

A man plays guitar as part of a flash mob organised to raise morale during Italy's virus crisis in Turin on Friday. (Reuters photo)

US President Donald Trump declared national state of emergency as the World Health Organization named Europe the new epicentre of the coronavirus, with countries sealing borders, shutting schools and cancelling events in a frenzied attempt to slow the ballooning pandemic.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Friday as financial markets endured a rollercoaster ride after a week of spectacular losses triggered by fears that the deadly outbreak will lead to a global recession.

Mr Trump remains without coronavirus symptoms, the White House said in a statement, citing the president’s physician.

Mr Trump earlier said he supports the bill negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and his Treasury secretary to help Americans deal with the coronavirus as US deaths neared 50. The US leader said that the next eight weeks are critical as he declared a national emergency.

China’s confirmed cases continue to track lower after 11 additional cases were reported on Friday, with four of them from Hubei province and seven imported cases, according to a statement from China’s National Health Commission.

New Zealand, which reported its sixth case on Saturday, said every person entering the country, including citizens and residents, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, while Vietnam will suspend tourist visas for travellers who have recently visited European countries.

Key developments:

Cases rose to 138,166 worldwide, with deaths topping 5,100

China now has 80,824 total confirmed coronavirus cases, with its death toll rising by 13 on Friday to 3,189

Colorado cases jump by 28, to 77

Australian authorities report 197 confirmed coronavirus cases, minister who met Ivanka Trump tests positive

New Zealand, Vietnam impose new restrictions on arrivals

Latest developments:



Thailand reports 7 new cases

Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 82, health officials said.

New Zealand restrictions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said travellers coming in from the Pacific Islands will be excluded from the restrictions that will be imposed from midnight Sunday. Cruise ships will not be allowed into New Zealand until at least June 30.

Vietnam suspends visas

Vietnam is suspending tourist visas for travellers who have been in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Schengen countries 14 days prior to their planned arrival, starting Sunday at noon, according to a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

The ban also includes those who “come from” these regions, the statement said, without further explanation.

The government is also suspending the issuance of visas on arrivals to travellers from all countries. Diplomatic and business travelers are excluded from the travel ban, which will last 30 days, but face health checks and possible quarantines, the statement said. The decision follows Vietnam’s suspension of visa waivers for nine European countries.

Trump to host videoconference with G7 leaders

US President Donald Trump agreed to host a videoconference on the coronavirus with all of the G7 leaders early next week.

He spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed how France and the US are working to combat the virus, as well as opportunities to work together to stop the pandemic.

Duterte tests negative

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tested negative, said Senator Christopher Go, his ally and former aide.

Key Philippine economic officials — including the central bank governor and finance minister — are in quarantine as infections rise locally.

Cruise lines suspend sailings

US cruise operators plan to suspend operations for a month, marking the industry’s most sweeping response yet after a series of outbreaks at sea.

Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and MSC Cruises will stop outbound sailings effective midnight, Mr Trump said in a tweet.

Many hundreds of ships remain at sea, and two well-publicised cases on Carnival’s Princess vessels have left the industry struggling to demonstrate safety. The Diamond Princess was under quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, with more than 700 people testing positive.

Pelosi has deal with White House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a deal with the Trump administration on an economic relief plan to deal with outbreak, hours after the president said he was dissatisfied with the proposal.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve outstanding challenges,” Mrs Pelosi said in a message to lawmakers.

Mr Trump is ready to approve the package worked out between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in talks this week. The House plans to vote Friday night, and the Senate is likely to address it after returning to session on Monday.

Trump sets emergency to free funds

US President Donald Trump, using a federal law, declared a national emergency, opening the door to help local authorities fight the coronavirus with $42 billion in aid and powers to remove red tape.

The announcement is a symbolic turning point for Mr Trump, who has repeatedly compared the virus to the seasonal flu and insisted that the outbreak is under control.

Mr Trump also waived interest payments on student loans held by federal agencies and told the Energy Department to buy “large quantities of crude oil” at low prices for the strategic reserve.

The president’s tone was sombre. He warned the virus’s impact “could get worse,” adding that “the next eight weeks are critical.”

Paris landmarks closed

Two of Paris’s landmarks are closed: The Eiffel Tower shut down on Friday and the Louvre has not reopened since Sunday.

France banned any gathering of more than 5,000 people.

New cases top China at peak

Europe has become the epicentre of the outbreak and the world is reporting more new cases each day than China did when the disease peaked in that country, the head of the World Health Organization said at a briefing.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cancelling sporting events can help slow the spread and he called on political and religious leaders to give more moral guidance. He said the 5,000 reported deaths is a “tragic milestone”.

The situation will worsen in many countries before it gets better, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist. While the situation is improving in Asia, countries where the disease has peaked could experience relapses, she said.

Votes, court hearings put off

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed UK local elections scheduled for May 7, including the London mayoral vote.

The US state of Louisiana has postponed its April 4 presidential primary, the first state to consider suspending voting since the outbreak began.

The European Union’s two highest courts, based in Luxembourg, will postpone all hearings that were scheduled for the next two weeks.