Vietnam bars visitors from UK, Schengen states

Foreign tourists wear face masks as they walk on a bridge at Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo)

Vietnam is suspending tourist visas for travellers who have been in the United Kingdom and the 26 Schengen countries of Europe for 14 days prior to their planned arrival starting Sunday at noon because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban also includes those who “come from” these regions, according to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday. It did not elaborate.

The government is also suspending the issuance of visas on arrival to travellers from all countries. Diplomatic and business travellers are excluded from the travel ban, which will last 30 days, but face health checks and possible quarantines, the statement said.

The decision follows Vietnam’s suspension of visa waivers for nine European countries. The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries that allows travel without papers across most of the bloc.

Vietnam Airlines announced on its website that it would not carry passengers on return flights to Vietnam from London, Paris and Frankfurt beginning on Sunday. Flights scheduled to depart those cities on Saturday will land at Van Don and Can Tho airports, where passengers will be quarantined.

In Ho Chi Minh City’s central District One, popular among tourists, authorities ordered the closing of cinemas, massage salons, bars, karaoke bars, beer clubs and discotheques from 6pm Saturday, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing an order from the local government.

The moves come as Vietnam confirmed six new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally to 53, including 16 patients that were recovered, according to the health ministry.