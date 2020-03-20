Section
Asean summit in Vietnam postponed until end-June
World

Asean summit in Vietnam postponed until end-June

published : 20 Mar 2020 at 08:29

writer: Reuters

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds the gavel after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha handed over the Asean chairmanship to Vietnam during the closing ceremony of the 35th Asean Summit and related summits in Bangkok on Nov 4, 2019. (Reuters photo)
HANOI: A summit of Southeast Asian and other international leaders scheduled in Vietnam early next month has been postponed until end-June due to worries about the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has informed leaders of other Southeast Asian countries about the postponement, the ministry said.

The 36th summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations had been scheduled to take place on April 6-9 in Vietnam, the group's chair this year.

