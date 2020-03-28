Cambodia steps up travel curbs on foreigners

Tourists walk with a guide outside the Royal Palace, which has been closed to visitors as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak in Phnom Penh, on March 19. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian government will impose travel restrictions in order to reduce and contain the transmission of the coronavirus, effective from midnight on Tuesday.

In a statement dated Friday, the government said it would suspend the visa exemption policy and issuance of tourist visas, e-visas and visas on arrival to all foreigners for one month, the Khmer Times reported on Saturday.

Any foreigner wishing to travel to Cambodia must obtain a prior visa from Cambodian missions abroad, the statement said, adding that an individual must provide a medical certificate, issued by competent health authorities of their country no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel, certifying that they have not tested positive for the Covid-19.

In addition, they must provide proof of minimum medical coverage during their intended stay in Cambodia in the amount not less than US$50,000.

The requirements are similar to those imposed earlier this month by Thailand. The medical certificate requirement in particular was almost impossible to fulfil, resulting in a de facto travel ban. The ban on almost all foreign entries subsequently became official under the state of emergency declared by the Thai government this week.

The Cambodian requirements for a medical certificate and insurance do not apply to any foreigner holding a diplomatic visa (Visa A) or official visa (Visa B) for the country, the government added.

Upon arrival in Cambodia, all foreigners will be subject to a health risk assessment and screened before they are allowed to enter the country.

They will be subject to a mandatory isolation, quarantine or any other measures for the prevention and containment of the virus as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

The government said all the restrictions are temporary and would be reviewed regularly based on the evolution of the global situation.

As of Friday, Cambodia had officially reported 99 cases of Covid-19, with 11 patients recovered and no deaths.