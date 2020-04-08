Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia orders mandatory quarantine for all incoming passengers
World

Cambodia orders mandatory quarantine for all incoming passengers

published : 8 Apr 2020 at 14:28

writer: Khmer Times

Security authorities check all vehicles at the Chong Nagnam checkpoint in Phu Sing district of Si Sa Ket on Friday as Thailand strictly screens people at all border passes. (Photo by Sermpong Thongsamrit)
Security authorities check all vehicles at the Chong Nagnam checkpoint in Phu Sing district of Si Sa Ket on Friday as Thailand strictly screens people at all border passes. (Photo by Sermpong Thongsamrit)

PHNOM PENH: With as much as 66 out of the 115 infected with Covic-19 being imported cases who then went on to infect locals with cluster infections, the government has ordered the mandatory quarantine of all incoming people into Cambodia.

This includes all border entries such as land, water ways, sea ports and airports through which many infected victims have come through.

Some had suppressed their symptoms with self-medication and were later tested positive but after having been in contact with locals. Among the Cambodians infected this way are two drivers, tour guides and a hotel manager.

To eliminate this menace, Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday announced concerted, cohesive and hard measures for all incoming people, whether foreigners or Cambodians to go into mandatory 14 days’ quarantine established at the point of entries in all provinces and cities which such gateways.

“We need to break the vicious contraction cycle of the coronavirus and also minimise its impact in infecting Cambodians so such measures, though harsh, are necessary. These measures are no different than other countries," the Khmer Times on Wednesday quoted him as saying.

“We need to take preventive measures before it becomes a wide spread pandemic like neighbouring countries where infections have run into hundreds or even thousands and deaths,” the premier said.

The first Covid-19 positive case was detected in Sihanoukville on Jan 27 and until March 7, Cambodia had seen no new infections until the arrival of the river cruise vessel Viking Cruise where eight of its passengers were tested positive for Covid-19, some of them towards the end of the quarantine period.

Another even bigger cluster infection was amongst a French tourist group who had entered Cambodia before the country had banned arrivals from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Iran and the United States.

This group had the biggest cluster infection at 33 and had also infected Cambodians who had attended to them such as a driver, two tour guides and a hotel manager.

Thus, mandatory quarantine on arrival into Cambodia has been introduced to curb this menace.

Cambodian migrant workers, who have been encouraged to stay in Thailand and not attempt to return to Cambodia are also included in this measure and any entry into Cambodia from Thailand will be subjected to quarantine and if numbers are too big, will be sent home and put into self-imposed quarantine.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Virus world update

EU ministers fail to agree on recovery plan as German cases rise, UK PM Johnson stable in ICU; China lifts Wuhan lockdown as Trump slams WHO.

15:53
Thailand

BMA offering covid testing at home

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is offering testing at home for people who suspect they may have caught the coronavirus disease.

15:52
Thailand

Chinese caught protected reef fish

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been arrested for catching protected reef fish among the coral in Ao Nui bay in Muang district.

15:18