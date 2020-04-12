Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Silent streets for water festival in Myanmar lockdown
World

Silent streets for water festival in Myanmar lockdown

published : 12 Apr 2020 at 17:32

writer: AFP

This combination photo created on April 12, 2020 shows revellers gesturing as they take part in celebrations marking Thingyan, a water festival which brings in the country’s new year, in Yangon on April 14, 2016 (top) and vehicles parked along the same street on the first day of Thingyan in Yangon on April 12, 2020, amid restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)
This combination photo created on April 12, 2020 shows revellers gesturing as they take part in celebrations marking Thingyan, a water festival which brings in the country’s new year, in Yangon on April 14, 2016 (top) and vehicles parked along the same street on the first day of Thingyan in Yangon on April 12, 2020, amid restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Like Songkran in Thailand, Myanmar's New Year festival of Thingyan is the country's biggest public holiday -- normally a week of nationwide celebration and water fights, with soaked revellers partying late into the night.

But this year, in an echo of cancelled Easter celebrations elsewhere in the world, the country's commercial hub Yangon is locked down, with residents confined indoors because of the coronavirus.

Food delivery bicycles and rickshaws have commandeered the city's usually traffic-choked streets after the government ordered people to stay home unless for essential food and healthcare needs.

By Sunday Myanmar officially had just 38 confirmed cases -- including three deaths -- but many fear the low number of tests mean the real figures are likely many times higher.

Images from last year's holiday show a different city, hoses drenching cheering crowds dancing to deafening techno beats pumped out from mammoth loudspeakers.

This year the silence is broken only by the cawing of crows and cooing of pigeons, and the motor of an occasional taxi searching for custom.

"Thingyan's in the heart of every Myanmar person," a sad Soe Moe Aung, 36, told AFP.

Both the public holiday and lockdown is due to end next Sunday, but efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus could be extended.

Yangon-based public health expert Dr Frank Smithius warns any sustained lockdown would be "devastating" for Myanmar - and other under-developed countries in the region - where many live hand-to-mouth.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Curfew-bound farmers watch helplessly as wild elephants ravage orchards

TRAT: Farmers in this eastern fruit-bowl province could only watch as three wild elephants gorged themselves on fruit in their orchards on Saturday night.

18:35
World

Johnson owes his 'life' to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000

LONDON: Virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted Sunday he owed his medical team his "life" as Britain braced to pass the grim milestone of 10,000 hospital deaths from Covid-19.

17:45
World

Silent streets for water festival in Myanmar lockdown

Like Songkran in Thailand, Myanmar's New Year festival of Thingyan is the country's biggest public holiday -- normally a week of nationwide celebration and water fights, with soaked revellers partying late into the night.

17:32