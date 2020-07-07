Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam jails Facebook user for 8 years over 'anti-state' posts
World

Vietnam jails Facebook user for 8 years over 'anti-state' posts

published : 7 Jul 2020 at 16:44

HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced a man to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of uploading anti-state posts on his Facebook account, the security ministry said.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.

Nguyen Quoc Duc Vuong, 29, was charged with "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the Ministry of Public Security said in a news release.

Vuong was accused of livestreaming 110 hours of videos and writing 366 posts on his Facebook account to smear the image of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's founding leader, and spread anti-state propaganda, the ministry said.

Reuters could not reach Vuong's lawyer for comment.

Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, said Vuong's sentencing was "outrageous and unacceptable".

"Vietnam must recognise that expressing political views contrary to Communist Party line should not be a crime," he said in an email statement.

The court will also place Vuong under three years of house arrest after serving his jail term, the ministry said.

Arrests of political activists in Vietnam have steadily increased since late last year as Vietnam gears up for a key Party congress in January 2021. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Man charged with raping stepdaughter

A 38-year-old man has been detained and charged with the repeated rape of his young stepdaughter, and illegal use of drugs.

17:08
World

Vietnam jails Facebook user for 8 years over 'anti-state' posts

HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced a man to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of uploading anti-state posts on his Facebook account, the security ministry said.

16:44
Thailand

Weekend sweep

Police arrest 11 suspects and seize 1.5m meth pills, 2.4 tonnes of cannabis, 6kg of ketamine and B200m assets in 3 cases during long weekend.

16:16