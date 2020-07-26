Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore, Malaysia agree on key aspects of green lane travel
World

Singapore, Malaysia agree on key aspects of green lane travel

published : 26 Jul 2020 at 13:48

writer: Bloomberg News

Passengers arrive at the departure hall of Changi International Airport in Singapore on June 8, 2020, as Singapore prepares to reopen its borders after shutting them to curb the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)
Passengers arrive at the departure hall of Changi International Airport in Singapore on June 8, 2020, as Singapore prepares to reopen its borders after shutting them to curb the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Singapore and Malaysia said they’ve agreed on key aspects of green lane travel as the two countries move a step closer to reopening one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

The talks on the so-called Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement will facilitate travel for official, business and work purposes, according to a joint statement by the two foreign ministries after their ministers met Sunday. The governments will discuss further on restoring travel for other groups, they said.

Applications by eligible travellers can be submitted by Aug 10, and they have to abide by public health measures in both countries. Operational details will be published soon.

Border lockdowns had been imposed in March. Some 300,000 people travel by land each day between the two nations, which are trying to safely reopen their economies that have been disrupted by the pandemic. Besides the land crossing via bridges, a one-hour flight between Singapore and Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is the world’s second-busiest international route measured by seat capacity, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bull on run

Maker of energy drink giant Red Bull distances itself from fugitive Thai heir 'Boss' following public outrage after police dropped charges in fatal hit-and-run.

14:15
World

Singapore, Malaysia agree on key aspects of green lane travel

Singapore and Malaysia said they’ve agreed on key aspects of green lane travel as the two countries move a step closer to reopening one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

13:48
World

Malaysian ex-PM Najib to learn fate in first 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court will hand down its verdict in Najib Razak's first corruption trial on Tuesday, nearly 16 months after it began probing the former prime minister's role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

12:45