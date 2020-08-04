Section
Vietnam reports 8th death from coronavirus infection
World

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 13:10

updated: 4 Aug 2020 at 13:11

Residents wait to be tested at a makeshift rapid testing centre as Vietnam records a rise in cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Hanoi on July 31, 2020. (AFP photo)
Vietnam confirmed its eighth coronavirus death, according to the health ministry.

The 65-year-old man died from Covid-19, kidney failure and other health problems. The patient, who had been released from Danang Hospital on July 24 after 5 months of treatment for kidney disease, tested positive for coronavirus on July 28.

Earlier, a 62-year-old woman died from Covid-19 and kidney failure. The patient was being treated at Danang Hospital July 18 to July 27 and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 26 before being transferred to a hospital in Hue city.

A number of other virus patients are at high risk of death due to existing health problems and advanced age, health ministry’s publication Suc Khoe Doi Song cited deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son.

Vietnam has reported 652 coronavirus infections, including 270 cases under treatment.

