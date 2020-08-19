Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Twin quakes strike off Indonesia
World

Twin quakes strike off Indonesia

published : 19 Aug 2020 at 09:01

writer: AFP

Two large and shallow earthquakes struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey reported, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quakes, of magnitude 6.8 and 6.9, struck within six minutes of one another from 5.23am.

The Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System said there was "no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean".

There was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage", the USGS added.

The Southeast Asian archipelago experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Nasa: Small asteroid closest seen passing Earth

WASHINGTON: An asteroid the size of an SUV passed 2,950 kilometres above Earth, the closest asteroid ever observed passing by our planet, Nasa said on Tuesday.

09:45
World

Twin quakes strike off Indonesia

Two large and shallow earthquakes struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey reported, but no tsunami warning was issued.

09:01
Business

PTT revenue set to drop by over 10%

PTT Plc expects its 2020 revenue to drop by more than 10% on Covid-19 impact and a sharp fall in global oil prices, but the state energy firm remains on track to expand and seek new opportunities in the non-energy sector.

08:36