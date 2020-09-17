Section
Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe
World

published : 17 Sep 2020 at 03:45

writer: AFP

Neymar was sent off after a clash with Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.
PARIS - Neymar received a two-match ban Wednesday for his red card against Marseille as the French league announced it would open an investigation into accusations of racism by the Brazil forward against Alvaro Gonzalez.

Angel Di Maria will also be summoned to the league's next disciplinary commission meeting on September 23 over claims he spat at Marseille defender Gonzalez during PSG's 1-0 loss which ended with a mass brawl and five players sent off.

Sebastien Deneux, president of the disciplinary commission, said the evidence was not yet "sufficient" to substantiate the allegations of racist abuse and the investigation would study the images further.

The goal will be to establish "what was actually and what was actually heard", Deneux added, while insisting the commission would only rule on "objective, tangible elements."

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa incurred a six-match ban for kicking out at Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi, who was hit with a suspension of three games after he too was dismissed.

Leandro Paredes was banned for two games after he was sent off for a clash with fellow Argentine Dario Benedetto, who was also red-carded and will be suspended for Marseille's game with Saint-Etienne on Thursday.

