Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
UAE reopens all 7 regions to foreign visitors
World

UAE reopens all 7 regions to foreign visitors

published : 24 Sep 2020 at 16:56

writer: Reuters

A beach lifeguard is seen at the Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai on July 7. (Photo Reuters)
A beach lifeguard is seen at the Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai on July 7. (Photo Reuters)

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates resumed issuing visas to foreign visitors to all seven of its regions as of Thursday, after a six-month suspension imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.

Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub and one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had already lifted its own visa ban in July.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said in a statement carried in state media that the decision was taken as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Gulf state as well as efforts to support economic recovery plans.

All six Gulf Arab countries have lifted internal curfews and lockdowns, but restrictions on gatherings and foreign travel remain in the oil-producing region, where the total number of Covid cases stands at over 800,000, with more than 6,800 deaths.

Neighbouring Oman said on Thursday it would resume scheduled international flights on Oct 1, with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the virus.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

UAE reopens all 7 regions to foreign visitors

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates resumed issuing visas to foreign visitors to all seven of its regions as of Thursday, after a six-month suspension imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.

16:56
Thailand

Heavy rain continues until Tuesday

Heavy rain will continue until Tuesday after it caused runoff and floods in several provinces from Wednesday night, according to the weatherman.

14:32
Thailand

More charges

The digital minister moves to prosecute three major social media service providers for failing to remove anti-monarchial messages they were were warned about, and the student protesters who posted them.

13:40