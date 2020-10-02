Section
Trump, wife entering quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus
World

published : 2 Oct 2020 at 10:26

writer: Reuters

US President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Ohio, on Sept 29. (Photo: Reuters)
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday he and first lady Melania would go into quarantine as they await test results after an aide had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19," Trump said on Twitter.

"Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Their results were expected on Thursday or Friday.

Trump did not say how long he planned to be in isolation. He is regularly tested for the virus.

It was not known whether he would cancel scheduled election campaign events, which include a rally in Florida on Friday.

