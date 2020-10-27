One dead after ship collides with oil rig off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A crew member of a Malaysian offshore support vessel drowned after the ship collided with the oil rig it was serving off Sarawak, on Malaysia Borneo, the coastguard said on Tuesday.

The ship, the Dayang Topaz, rammed into the beramB oil platform after its anchor cable broke in bad weather, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) head Mohamad Zubil Mat Som said in a statement.

The crew member drowned after jumping into the sea along with 124 others, who were later rescued, Mohamad Zubil said.

The beramB platform is operated by Petronas Carigali, the oil exploration unit of state oil firm Petronas.