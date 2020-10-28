Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines building up fleet in S. China Sea to counter Chinese
World

Philippines building up fleet in S. China Sea to counter Chinese

published : 28 Oct 2020 at 14:22

writer: Bloomberg News

This aerial file photo taken on Jan 2, 2017 shows a Chinese Navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre), during military drills in the South China Sea. (AFP)
This aerial file photo taken on Jan 2, 2017 shows a Chinese Navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre), during military drills in the South China Sea. (AFP)

The Philippines is taking a page out of China’s book by building up its own fleet that includes fishing boats in the South China Sea, the Southeast Asian nation’s top diplomat said.

“We are swarming the areas because that’s the Chinese strategy-- to swarm the areas also with the fishing boats,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in an online discussion this week organised by Asia Society.

“The likelihood of an accident increases tremendously” by deploying vessels in disputed waters, Locsin said. He also said the Philippines’ defence treaty with the US will kick in if one of the country’s military vessels is hit, citing US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s assurance last year.

President Rodrigo Duterte has recently leaned back toward the US and toughened his stance against China. Last month in front of world leaders, he defended the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s 2016 ruling in favour of the Philippines that said Beijing’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea breached international law.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Emergency decree extended to end-Nov 'to curb coronavirus'

The cabinet on Wednesday agreed to extend a state of emergency until the end of November, a government spokesman said, maintaining the security measure put in place in late March to contain Thailand's coronavirus outbreak.

15:25
World

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast, 26 fishermen missing

HANOI: At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter.

15:12
World

Malaysia's king urges fractious lawmakers to back budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's king urged federal lawmakers on Wednesday to give their full support to the 2021 budget to be unveiled next week, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a leadership challenge.

15:02