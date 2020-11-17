Earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra, no tsunami alert

JAKARTA: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Tuesday, Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency said in a tweet on its official account.

The agency said that no tsunami warning had been issued for the earthquake, which occurred more than 100 kilometres from land and at a depth of 10km.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre downgraded its magnitude for the quake to 5.8 from 6.2 initially.