Myanmar court adjourns Suu Kyi hearing over internet issues
World

published : 15 Mar 2021 at 15:15

writer: Reuters

A protester holds a poster with an image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a candlelight vigil to honour those who have died during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Saturday. (AFP photo)
A court in military-ruled Myanmar was unable to hold a virtual hearing on Monday for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi because of internet problems, and the hearing has been adjourned until March 24, the head of her legal team said.

Khin Maung Zaw also said, in a video message received by Reuters, that authorities had informed him the detained Nobel laureate was only permitted to be represented by two junior lawyers. 

