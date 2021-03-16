Cambodia reports daily record coronavirus as outbreak spreads

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a vaccine as Cambodia starts its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine rollout with 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb 10, 2021. (Reuters)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported a daily record 105 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as a rare outbreak spread further and authorities urged people not to travel between regions amid a sharp rise in infections.

Although Cambodia has recorded among the fewest number of confirmed cases in Asia, its 1,430 infections are nearly triple the number of a month ago, when its latest outbreak was first detected.

More than half of the new cases reported on Tuesday were in one district of Kandal province, which borders Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry has been urging people not to travel between provinces and cities and a law has been passed that carries long jail terms for serious violations of health measures.

The law, which came into effect on March 11, lists punishments of three years in jail for breaking self-quarantine and 10 years in prison for leaving treatment facilities while infected, or intentionally spreading Covid-19.

Human Rights Watch has said the bill contains overly broad and vague provisions that authorities could easily abuse.

The neighbouring nation of about 16 million people has until recently been successful in keeping coronavirus outbreaks under control and reported its first death from Covid-19 last week.

Cambodia started its vaccination programme last month.