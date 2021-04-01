New charge against Suu Kyi, Australian adviser

Section
World

published : 1 Apr 2021 at 19:50

writer: Reuters

Sean Turnell, the economic adviser to Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is seen at the Milken Institute 2017 Asia Summit in Singapore, in this September 30, 2017 handout photograph. (Milken Insititute/Handout via Reuters)
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged along with four of her allies with violating the country's colonial-era official secrets act, her chief lawyer said on Thursday.

Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and her detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court, Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters by phone, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.

Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb 1 coup and is also charged with violating coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios and has been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

