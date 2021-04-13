Phnom Penh to extend curfew for another two weeks

Phon Penh is quiet at night as the Cambodian capital imposes a curfew from 8pm to 5am. (Khmer Times photo)

PHNOM PENH: The Phnom Penh municipality announced on Tuesday that it will extend the curfew in the capital for another two weeks, as the number of its Covid-19 cases is still growing and has not shown any sign of slowing down.

On April 1, the Phnom Penh municipal administration imposed a two-week-long curfew from 8pm to 5am, in a move to contribute to cutting off the transmission chain of Covid-19.

According to the statement signed by Phnom Penh governor Khoung Sreng and obtained by the Khmer Times on Tuesday, the curfew will continue from Thursday to April 28.

Travelling within the Phnom Penh geographical area is banned during curfew for two weeks, except for emergency health and family reasons, medical staff, fire fighters, armed personnel, factory workers, and so on. It also covers eateries, coffee shops, restaurants, except takeaways, as well as gatherings, except among family members in the same house, funerals, and gatherings of health staff and competent authorities on duty.

Those who fail to follow the directive will be punished as stated in the Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19 and Other Severe, Dangerous and Contagious Diseases, and other relevant regulations.