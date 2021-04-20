Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Russia block of Black Sea would be 'escalation' - US
World

Russia block of Black Sea would be 'escalation' - US

published : 20 Apr 2021 at 08:45

writer: AFP

Russian state media have reported that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months.
Russian state media have reported that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months.

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday branded as an "unprovoked escalation" reported Russian plans to block parts of the Black Sea, which could ultimately impact access to Ukrainian ports.

Russian state media have reported that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months.

Such a move could affect access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait, on the eastern tip of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

"This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow's ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"This development is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup in occupied Crimea and around Ukraine's borders, now at levels not seen since Russia’s invasion in 2014," he added.

Tensions between Russia and the West have been escalating in recent weeks following an uptick in fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's northern and eastern borders, as well as in annexed Crimea, sparking warnings from NATO.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

10 new virus cases in Nakhon Phanom pub cluster

NAKHON PHANOM: Ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nakhon Phanom province, most linked to local entertainment venues where more than 1,500 customers have now been tested.

11:32
Thailand

119 Thais return from Malaysia

SONGKHLA: A total of 119 Thai nationals returned home from Malaysia through the Sadao immigration checkpoint on Monday, the provincial public relations office announced.

11:09
Thailand

Face masks compulsory outdoors in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI: People not wearing face masks while outdoors in this southern province are liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under a provincial order effective from Tuesday.

11:00