Asean leaders gather for Myanmar crisis talks

Group expected to demand end to violence by military and name a first-ever special envoy to troubled country

Demonstrators calling for democracy in Myanmar take part in a rally outside the Asean Secretariat building in Jakarta on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

JAKARTA: Asean leaders prepared to begin Myanmar crisis talks on Saturday with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has become the focus of international outrage over a military coup and crackdown that has left more than 700 dead.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in Jakarta is the general’s first foreign trip since security forces staged a coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in early February.

Mass protests by an angry population have been met by a brutal crackdown that has left blood on the streets.

An estimated 250,000 people have been displaced, according to a UN envoy, with Myanmar’s democratically elected top leaders in hiding or under house arrest.

Diplomats and government officials who asked not to be named said many Asean leaders want a commitment from Min Aung Hlaing to restrain his security forces.

“This is what Myanmar must avoid: geographical, political, social and national disintegration into warring ethnic parts,” said Philippines Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin on Twitter. “Myanmar on its own must find peace again.”

An Indonesian government video showed Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in a dark suit, stepping off a Myanmar Airways International plane after it landed in the capital Saturday.

He will join Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Sultan of Brunei, the current chair of Asean, as well as leaders and foreign ministers from most of the 10-country group.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is not attending and has sent Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to represent him. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also sent his foreign minister.

Dozens gathered outside the Asean Secretariat headquarters, which was ringed by heavy security, calling for democracy to be restored.

A diplomatic source told AFP that Asean was likely to call on the junta to end violence against civilians and to allow a special envoy to meet with the detained Aung San Suu Kyi, but would stop short of calling for her release.

The meeting is closed to the news media. (story continues below)

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrives at Soekarno Hatta International airport in Tangerang, outside Jakarta, on Saturday. (Indonesian Presidential Palace Photo Via Reuters)

‘Murderer-in-chief’

The general’s involvement has angered activists, human rights groups and the National Unity Government, a shadow administration of ousted Myanmar lawmakers, which was not invited to the talks.

“Meetings that contribute to a solution to the deepening crisis in Myanmar are welcome,” the latter said in a statement.

“(But) meetings that exclude the people of Myanmar but include murderer-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing … are unlikely to be helpful.”

The lawmakers called on the junta to “stop murdering civilians”, release more than 3,000 political prisoners and return power to the country’s democratically elected government.

“The crisis initiated by a murderous and unrepentant Myanmar military has engulfed the country, and will cause severe aftershocks — humanitarian and more — for the entire region,” the rights group Amnesty International said ahead of the meeting.

“The Indonesian authorities are duty-bound to investigate Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other Myanmar military officials who may join his delegation to Jakarta.”

There have also been calls for the regional bloc to expel Myanmar.

‘Be realistic’

But Asean generally takes a hands-off approach to members’ internal affairs.

Few analysts expect major breakthroughs from the meeting, saying instead it is a chance to bring Myanmar’s military to the bargaining table and pave the way for a possible resolution.

“We have to be realistic here. I don’t think the summit is going to bear out a full-blown plan on how to get Myanmar out of the conflict,” said Mustafa Izzuddin, senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore.

“But rather I think it will start the conversation and perhaps lay the parameters as to how a resolution could be found.”

Christine Schraner Burgener, the United Nations special envoy for Myanmar, is expected on the sidelines of the summit.

While the EU and Washington have ramped up sanctions against Myanmar to force the military’s hand, “Asean wants to embrace (Myanmar) so it can create and safeguard peace in Southeast Asia”, said Beginda Pakpahan, an international relations expert at the University of Indonesia.

“The second objective is to find a long-term solution through constructive engagement.”

But the crisis engulfing Myanmar has delivered a big challenge to the future of the bloc and its consensus-driven approach.

“This summit is really a test of Asean’s credibility not just within the region but also outside of the region,” Izzuddin said.

“International eyes are on (it) to see whether the regional approach that Asean has taken to find a resolution in Myanmar is effective.”

The summit is being held in a “retreat” format, with leaders sitting in a circle and only one or two officials assisting each one, said Usana Berananda, a Thai foreign ministry official.

Asean officials and diplomats are also working on an initiative to send a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar and appoint an envoy to encourage dialogue between the junta and the ousted lawmakers and armed ethnic groups who have formed the National Unity Government (NUG).

Dr Sasa, an international envoy for the NUG, who goes by one name, told Reuters the group had “been in contact with Asean leaders”.

He said Asean should insist the military stop killing civilians, halt the bombing of villages in ethnic minority areas, release political prisoners and hand power to the NUG.