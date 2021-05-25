Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Shepherd hailed as hero in deadly China ultramarathon race
World

Shepherd hailed as hero in deadly China ultramarathon race

published : 25 May 2021 at 13:45

writer: AFP

Shepherd Zhu Keming was hailed as a hero in China for rescuing six ultramarathon runners and sheltering them in a cave during a deadly race that killed 21 athletes at the weekend.
Shepherd Zhu Keming was hailed as a hero in China for rescuing six ultramarathon runners and sheltering them in a cave during a deadly race that killed 21 athletes at the weekend.

SHANGHAI: A shepherd has been hailed as a hero in China after it emerged that he saved six stricken runners during an ultramarathon in which 21 other competitors died.

Zhu Keming was trending on the Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday, three days after a 100-kilometre (60-mile) cross-country mountain race in the northwestern province of Gansu turned deadly in freezing rain, high winds and hail.

The incident triggered outrage and mourning in China, as questions swirled over why organisers apparently ignored warnings about the incoming extreme weather.

Zhu was grazing his sheep on Saturday around lunchtime when the wind picked up, the rain came down and temperatures plunged, he told state media.

He sought refuge in a cave where he had stored clothes and food for emergencies but while inside spotted one of the race's 172 competitors and checked to see what was wrong because he was standing still, apparently suffering cramps.

Zhu escorted the man back to the cave, massaged his freezing hands and feet, lit a fire and dried his clothes.

Four more distressed runners made it into the cave and told the shepherd others were marooned outside, some unconscious.

Zhu headed outside once more and, braving hail and freezing temperatures, reached a runner lying on the ground. He carried him towards the shelter and wrapped him in blankets, almost certainly saving his life.

"I want to say how grateful I am to the man who saved me," the runner, Zhang Xiaotao, wrote on Weibo.

"Without him, I would have been left out there."

Zhu has been feted in China for his selfless actions, but the shepherd told state media that he is "just an ordinary person who did a very ordinary thing".

Zhu rescued three men and three women, but regrets that he was unable to do more to help others who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia.

"There were still some people that could not be saved," he said.

"There were two men who were lifeless and I couldn't do anything for them.

"I'm sorry."

The tragedy has thrown a renewed spotlight on the booming marathon and running industry in China, with authorities ordering sports competitions to improve safety.

According to The Paper in Shanghai, five cross-country, marathon or other running races have been cancelled at short notice.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Vaccine hesitancy grows ahead of mass inoculation rollout

Vaccine hesitancy has risen sharply, opinion polls show, just weeks away from the start of a mass inoculation programme and as the country fights the deadliest Covid-19 outbreak.

15:32
World

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland in rewilding push

SYDNEY: Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild on Australia's mainland 3,000 years after the marsupials disappeared from the continent, conservation groups said Tuesday, raising hopes that a major rewilding effort could succeed.

14:45
Business

Huawei to unveil new OS, push into software to weather US pressure

SHANGHAI: Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday said it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at weathering US sanctions and taking on Google's Android.

14:45