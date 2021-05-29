Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia touts 'Work from Bali'
World

Indonesia touts 'Work from Bali'

Programme for civil servants seen as a tune-up for return of foreign tourists

published : 29 May 2021 at 15:05

writer: Bloomberg News

An empty beachside bar is seen at Batubolong beach in the Canggu area of Bali on May 12. (Bloomberg Photo)
An empty beachside bar is seen at Batubolong beach in the Canggu area of Bali on May 12. (Bloomberg Photo)

JAKARTA: An Indonesian ministry will introduce a “Work From Bali” programme for civil servants aimed at helping to revive the island’s battered economy.

The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs will start with a pilot project in Nusa Dua, once a prime location for major conferences including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in 2013, to encourage more meetings and outbound activities on the island.

“We hope that with the arrival of government and state-owned company employees, the gears of Bali’s economy will start moving,” Hermin Esti Setyowati, an assistant deputy at the ministry, said in a statement on Saturday.

Tourism-reliant Bali has been among the country’s hardest-hit provinces as borders remain shut, leaving its hotels and beaches empty. Its gross domestic product shrank 9.9% in the first quarter from a year ago, following a 9.3% contraction for all of 2020.

The island welcomed just 25 foreigners from January to March, compared with 1.1 million in the same period last year.

The local government plans to accelerate its vaccination programme with a goal of reaching herd immunity against Covid-19 by July, which could allow the island to reopen to international tourists.

Phuket, the Thai island seen as Bali’s main rival for tourists in Southeast Asia, is also looking to open to international arrivals on July 1 after carrying out a comprehensive vaccination programme.

Both islands hope to offer quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated international visitors. But if the spread of Covid in Indonesia and Thailand does not slow, people returning from the two countries might still face quarantine when they arrive home.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prison cases swell total

More than 2,700 new infections in prisons inflate record daily Covid case total to 4,803, with 34 new deaths reported.

16:01
World

Indonesia touts 'Work from Bali'

JAKARTA: An Indonesian ministry will introduce a “Work From Bali” programme for civil servants aimed at helping to revive the island’s battered economy.

15:05
Thailand

Chon Buri reports two Covid-19 deaths, 80 cases

CHON BURI: Two Covid-19 fatalities and 80 Covid-19 cases were reported in Chon Buri, raising the provincial death toll to 24 and total cases to 4,517.

14:21