Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New Zealand military called in as hundreds flee floods
World

New Zealand military called in as hundreds flee floods

published : 31 May 2021 at 14:45

writer: AFP

New Zealand has deployed its military to help rescue residents from flood-hit areas.
New Zealand has deployed its military to help rescue residents from flood-hit areas.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's military was deployed to evacuate hundreds of residents from flood-hit areas of the South Island Monday as heavy rains washed away bridges and cut roads.

Rivers burst their banks as a weather system dumped 400 millimetres (15.5 inches) of rain in two days, an amount meteorologists said exceeded the entire rainfall so far this year in some areas.

Authorities issued a rare "red" weather warning and declared a state of emergency in the Canterbury region, one of the South Pacific nation's farming hubs.

The New Zealand Defence Force said one of its helicopters rescued three people at Ashburton, near Christchurch, plucking one man from a tree and an elderly couple from the roof of a car.

The defence force said soldiers, trucks and an ambulance were helping with the evacuation effort.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said the entire town of 35,000 had been cut off.

"We have four bridges gone and a lot of damage to roads where the seal's just been lifted off, we've got 17 roads that are shut... there's a lot of damage," he told reporters.

Local media reported about 300 homes had been evacuated, with civil defence authorities establishing shelters in schools and sports centres.

Forecasters said the weather was expected to ease overnight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to visit the disaster zone on Tuesday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Govt plans larger deficit as budget debate starts

Parliament started debate on Monday on a budget bill that projects a bigger 700 billion baht deficit for the 2022 fiscal year starting Oct 1, as the government attempts to revive an economy hit by coronavirus outbreaks.

15:09
Thailand

Bangkok spa, parks, beauty clinics to open Tuesday

City Hall has allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.

14:55
World

New Zealand military called in as hundreds flee floods

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's military was deployed to evacuate hundreds of residents from flood-hit areas of the South Island Monday as heavy rains washed away bridges and cut roads.

14:45