Taiwan says AstraZeneca vaccine production talks fell through
World

Deliveries from Siam Bioscience plant delayed by production problems

published : 10 Jun 2021 at 14:35

writer: Reuters

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines donated by the Japanese government to Taiwan are loaded onto a Japan Airlines aircraft at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on June 4, 2021. (AFP file photo)
TAIPEI: Taiwan discussed with AstraZeneca Plc producing their Covid-19 vaccine but the talks fell through as the government felt they could not produce the 300 million shots requested, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Thursday.

Taiwan has been striving to speed up deliveries of the 20 million vaccine doses it has ordered from overseas, including from AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc, as it battles a spike in domestic infections.

Only around 3% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot so far, with further supplies held up by global production problems.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Chen said they had talked with AstraZeneca about producing 100 million doses on the firm's behalf, but the company had said they had hoped for a minimum of 300 million doses.

"We considered that it would be difficult, and would fully occupy production lines. It's not possible for Taiwan to consume so much," he said.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chen said on Tuesday that production problems at AstraZeneca's Thailand plant would delay deliveries.

On Saturday, he said Taiwan was in talks with US companies about making their Covid-19 vaccines, though he did not name them.

Taiwan has also ordered 10 million domestically developed vaccines from two local firms. 

