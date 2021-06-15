Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe into killings
World

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe into killings

published : 15 Jun 2021 at 11:52

writer: Reuters

This file photo taken on Nov 10, 2016 shows residents and policemen gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila. (AFP)
This file photo taken on Nov 10, 2016 shows residents and policemen gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila. (AFP)

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with an investigation of the Southeast Asian nation's drug war killings planned by the International Criminal Court (ICC), his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Rights groups and critics of the drug killings have welcomed the step by the ICC, saying a full-scale investigation will bring justice closer for the thousands of people killed in Duterte's bloody war on drugs.

"We will not cooperate because we are no longer a member," Harry Roque told a news conference. Duterte cancelled the Philippines' membership of the ICC's founding treaty in March 2018.

"We do not need foreigners to investigate killings in the drug war because the legal system is working in the Philippines," Roque said, adding he believed launching a formal probe was "legally erroneous and politically motivated".

An ICC prosecutor sought authorisation on Monday to open a full investigation into the killings, saying crimes against humanity could have been committed.

"The long arm of the law will soon catch up with Duterte and his accomplices," former opposition senator Antonio Trillanes said in a statement.

Since Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, police have killed more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers in sting operations, government data show.

Rights group say police were summarily executing suspects, but authorities say they were killed after violently resisting arrest. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Letting Bangkok eateries serve alcohol still iffy — CCSA

Restaurants in Bangkok may be allowed to resume selling alcohol if the Ministry of Public Health makes the proposal for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider, National Security Council chief Gen Nattapon Nakpanich said on Tuesday.

12:00
Business

Indonesian exports, imports surge in May

JAKARTA: Indonesia's export growth shot up on a yearly basis to an 11-year high in May, supported by high commodity prices and a low base effect, while imports also jumped as domestic demand rose, official data showed on Tuesday.

11:59
World

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe into killings

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with an investigation of the Southeast Asian nation's drug war killings planned by the International Criminal Court (ICC), his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

11:52