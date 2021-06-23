Section
Laos to test train line to China in August
World

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 15:23

writer: Online Reporters

A tunnel under construction on the railway line linking Laos and China. (Photo: Laos-China Railway Company Limited Facebook account)
Laos plans to conduct the first test on the railway line linking its capital Vientiane and China in August, a Lao official said.

The test on the 420-kilometre track was set for August before the service launch in December, the Vientiane Times on Wednesday quoted the official involving in the project. The name of the official was not identified.

The track starts in Vientiane and connects with the Chinese rail in Boten, the Lao border town in Luang Namtha province.

The train operated by Laos-China Railway Co will run at the maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour. It is part of the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative that includes a rail connection with Thailand in Nong Khai.

