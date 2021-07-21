Vietnam produces first batch of Russian Covid-19 vaccine

A man walks past a mural depicting Covid-19 coronavirus frontline workers outside a building in Hanoi on Monday. (AFP photo)

MOSCOW: The first test batch of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 has been produced in Vietnam, Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm Vabiotech said on Wednesday.

The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control checks, the fund and the company said in a joint statement.