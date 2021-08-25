Section
Lao government approves date for opening rail line from China
World

published : 25 Aug 2021 at 21:03

writer: Online Reporters

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob is briefed on the progress of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train project on March 29, 2021. The line will connect with another track from China to Laos, which will be opened on Dec 2. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The Lao government has approved Dec 2 as the launch date for the official opening of the railway line linking the country with China.

The decision was made in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to celebrate National Day, the Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

Trial runs would be carried out in October, it added. Laos had earlier planned the test for August.

The track runs 420 kilometres from Vientiane to the border with China in Luang Namtha province, with the maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

The route is planned to connect with the Thai railway line in Nong Khai. The high-speed train line in Thailand, which is a joint project with Chian, is under construction at a snail's pace. The first construction phase from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima is still underway.

