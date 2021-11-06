Section
At least 8 die in crowd surge at Texas festival
World

At least 8 die in crowd surge at Texas festival

Scores injured as crowd rushes stage during performance by rapper Travis Scott

published : 6 Nov 2021 at 14:40

writer: News Agencies

HOUSTON, Texas: At least eight people died and scores of people were injured after a crowd surge on the opening night of a music festival in Houston on Friday.

Panic broke out after the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage at the Astroworld Festival, emergency officials said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and eight died.

About 300 people were treated for injuries such as cuts and bruises at the event, attended by 50,000 people.

The incident began around 9.15pm local while rapper Travis Scott, who organises the annual festival, was performing, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” he told reporters.

As the crush began causing injuries to people, the panic grew.

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured,” the sheriff said. "We transported 17 patients to the hospital. … 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest.”

Organisers halted the concert when it was apparent that many people had been hurt, but the sheer scale of the casualties quickly overwhelmed the existing medical facilities, the fire chief added.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people had rushed the event’s perimeter, knocking down metal detectors and a security screening area to get into the concert, the news outlet ABC13 reported.

Around 50,000 people were attending the festival at NRG Park, authorities said.

Video footage showed ambulances making their way through the crowd. Other clips showed paramedics performing CPR on people in the crowd, while the performance continued.

Emergency services personnel set up a special centre nearby and urged relatives of those who were at the concert to head there to inquire about family members and friends.

